PoK: Gilgit-Baltistan govt lacks money to buy medicine, says opposition leader

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], February 27 : Leader of the opposition Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Kazim Maisam, highlighted that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir do not have money to buy medicine, but preparations are being made to appoint special coordinators, stressing that it will be a "mistake," according to Daily K2.

Opposition leader Kazim Maisam further emphasised that the financial position of the Gilgit-Baltistan government is very bad, adding that they do not have money to buy Disprin (medicine).

However, despite such bad economic conditions, preparations are being made to appoint ten special coordinators, but only to recruit their own people, he added.

Furthermore, he stressed that there is a conspiracy and the appointments will be a mistake, adding that they want the decision to appoint a large number of coordinators to be withdrawn given the lack of financial resources, otherwise, there will be a big reaction, Daily K2 reported.

According to him, there is a conspiracy, the appointments will be a mistake, and we want the decision to appoint a large number of coordinators to be withdrawn given the lack of financial resources, otherwise, there will be a big reaction, and the people do not seem ready to leave the government this time.

Maisam further said that they do not do negative politics, adding that the government should do what is in the interest of the people because their memory is not weak, as reported by Daily K2.

Reportedly, a few weeks ago, as the financial situation deteriorated in the region, the government hiked wheat prices. Following this, people came to the streets, and protested for 35 days and then the government was forced to withdraw the additional price of wheat.

However, today, it is preparing to appoint ten special coordinators.

Emphasising that the region cannot afford any adventure, he said that the appointment of ten special coordinators is a serious injustice to the people of the area.

He added that when there is no money, how are the appointments of special coordinators being made? The government is making repeated mistakes, he said.

The region is already suffering from a lack of financial resources, Daily K2 reported.

Moreover, he said that the conspiracies to dissolve the assembly would not succeed and that the people would oppose the undemocratic measures.

Adding to that, Maisam said that the game being played in the country should not be brought to Gilgit-Baltistan as the region cannot afford a political spectacle.

