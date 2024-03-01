PoK: Gilgit Baltistan leader highlights wrongdoings of provincial government

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], March 1 : The Provincial President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Amjad Hussain Advocate, while addressing a press conference at the Gilgit Press Club in Gilgit Baltistan, highlighted the various wrongdoings of the provincial government.

While exposing the provincial government, the advocate stated, "Don't treat Gilgit Baltistan like Balochistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). These strategies have failed; they have failed in Balochistan, and even in PoK, slogans against Pakistan are being raised. All because of these acts of negligence. We had proposed several reforms in tourism, education, power and land, but no one is ready to listen to us."

He further explained the conditions of government employees in the province, adding that all of them are struggling.

"The conditions in Gilgit Baltistan are so bad that more than 3000 government employees have been struggling for over 10 years, and all the courts are filled with pending cases of these people. Consider any department, be it forest, education or social action. All of the employees are struggling," he added.

Highlighting the problems faced by the employees in the education department and the ignorance of Pakistan's administration regarding the matter.

The advocate stated, "Today a teacher is only paid PKR 12000 and there are over 4000 such teachers; you are not paying attention to them. And you keep saying that you will hire more when you already have first-grade teachers. Surviving in these conditions is very difficult."

Amjad Hussain Advocate, while addressing the press, also stated, "The extent of manipulation and corruption in the medical department, the machine of 37 crores was purchased for 70 crores for a 50-bed hospital. And when an officer opened an inquiry regarding the matter, he was transferred. They want to hide every act of corruption, and this is not the way. There must be strict inquiries regarding such corruption, as there is no transparency in these projects."

Previously, a group of teachers and students from Gilgit Baltistan GB in PoK organised massive protests against the deteriorating educational infrastructure in the region.

The protest was organised outside the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Gilgit City.

The protestors raised alarm over the non-payment of salaries, a severe shortage of teaching staff in several schools, improper rules regarding the promotion of teaching personnel and not following mutually agreed upon conditions.

