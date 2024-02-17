PoK: Gilgit Baltistan observes restricted traffic movement for second day against electricity loadshedding

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], February 17 : The residents of Gilgit City protesting against the electricity load shedding observed restricted traffic movement for the second consecutive day on Saturday, Pak vernacular media reported.

According to the report, after the Friday prayer, Shaheed Millat Road was blocked at Nagral and the road was closed to all kinds of traffic. The protestors demanded from the government that there are only statements to end the special lines, yet there is no action in this direction.

Protesters noted that Ramadan is coming and people need electricity during this whole month, the government should stop pretending and immediately run diesel generators for 24 hours to bring Gilgit city out of darkness.

At present, people are getting electricity for only one hour, which is not sufficient for business as well as household activities. They asked the authorities of the electricity department to provide electricity.

They vowed, "Electricity was not supplied, and if this process continues, the protests will last longer, and there will be protests throughout Gilgit city and the government will be responsible for it."

On Thursday, protest demonstrations broke out across Gilgit-Baltistan against prolonged electricity load-shedding, paralysing routine life in the region, Dawn reported.

Most areas in the region have been enduring 22 hours of outages in a day. People of Kashrote Gilgit area, including women and children, took to streets against prolonged outages. Protestors were seen carrying banners inscribed with their demands, chanted slogans against the government. They blocked Park link road and burnt tyres.

The protesters said they have been experiencing several hours of load shedding daily which has paralysed their routine life in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor