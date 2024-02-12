PoK: Locals hold massive protests against load shedding of upto 18 hours

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], February 12 : Locals held a massive protest in Khaplu district in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) against rising load shedding in the region, Pakistan vernacular media Daily K2 reported.

The protestors have called out the "incompetence" of the electricity department which has failed to provide three-phase electricity.

They have alleged that certain influential people are being given 24-hour electricity through a special line, while the general public is being subjected to 18-hour load shedding.

According to the vernacular media, the prolonged and unannounced load shedding is also impacting the business sector.

It has become a norm to damage transformers due to dead electricity. The electricity system in the district has been in disarray for the last two months, the officials of the electricity department are absent from the district, the protestors said.

The protestors have further complained that the problem of electricity is getting serious day by day and are far-reaching measures are needed to overcome the electricity crisis.

Notably, there is no shortage of water in the district and the power crisis can be overcome by building small powerhouses at different places, Daily K2 reported.

Notably, several regions of the PoK are witnessing massive protests against the lack of basic facilities.

Last week, the fervour for fundamental rights erupted into widespread protests in Gilgit-Baltistan, with political, religious, and social organisations expressing discontent over the government's decision to hike wheat prices and discontinue subsidies.

The local residents vehemently opposed issues such as load shedding, inflation, and the absence of essential amenities in the region.

In addition to economic challenges, educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have become arenas of persecution by the government. The promotion of education is seen as a potential threat to the region's annexation, leading to protests by academic and administrative staff demanding salary hikes.

University students are also expressing their discontent against unprecedented fee hikes, citing mismanagement of resources, a lack of facilities, and persistent issues such as faculty shortages, inadequate transportation, and insufficient classrooms.

The multifaceted plight of Gilgit-Baltistan residents encapsulates a broader struggle for basic rights and fair treatment as they face economic hardships and educational challenges.

