PoK probing adoption of resolution on opening of Kartarpur-type corridor

New Delhi, April 4 Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) will probe the facts regarding adoption of a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking an opening of a Kartarpur-type corridor between POK and Jammu and Kashmir, the media reported.

POK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that an investigation had been initiated to ascertain the facts regarding the adoption of a resolution.

He shared this during his speech at a dinner hosted by him for Hurriyat leaders, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan expressed his serious concern over the resolution presented in the Legislative Assembly and said a fact-finding inquiry was underway and added it would soon be made public.

While virtually inaugurating the Maa Sharda Devi temple at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on March 22, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Sharda Peeth has been a historical centre of India's cultural, religious and educational heritage, and just like the Kartarpur Corridor, the government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees.

He said that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, peace has been established in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, and the Kashmir Valley and Jammu are once again returning to their old traditions.

