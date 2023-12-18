PoK residents protest against load shedding; shops closed

Muzaffarabad [PoK], December 18 : A joint protest by scholars, journalists and businessmen was held against load shedding in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A complete shutter-down strike was also observed and the locals called on the government to act quickly to stop load shedding.

The load-shedding, according to demonstrators, is now intolerable and they are forced to take to the streets.

A protester said, "I would like to thank everyone for closing their shops. The administration forced you to close your shops. No shopkeeper closes his shop; he sits in his shop in the morning and takes something for his family and kids. For the last five days, tailors in this area are suffering a lot. Have a fear of God. When God's stick is used, everyone is crushed in it. I request the administration and the new DC to take notice of it.".

The residents of the occupied region are accusing the Pakistani government of unfair treatment.

The locals say that the government keeps sending them high electricity bills despite the fact that electricity is always cut off and load shedding is common in the area.

In September, civil society activists were seen throwing thousands of electricity bills into a river in Muzaffarabad.

Highly inflated bills have put undue financial strain on the people who live in the region, which produces large amounts of electricity.

Another protester said, "This terrible injustice has been going on for the last five days. These madrassa students, tailors and residents have been worried for the last five days. You all are forcing us to intensify this protest in other areas."

The residents are not able to perform prayers in mosques due to the lack of electricity.

The situation is even worse in the rural and remote areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Electricity has been turned off in Jama Masjid. People are offering namaz (prayer) in Jama Masjid by using candles and lamps. I condemn this. This is the condition of our cities. You can understand what kind of situation there must be in villages," said a protester.

Since the unlawful occupation of PoK by Islamabad, the locals in the region have faced all kinds of challenges.

The successive governments in Islamabad have treated them unjustly and they have never been given the rights they deserve.

In recent years, the people in the area have started to voice their grievances against the government of Islamabad.

