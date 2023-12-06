PoK: Terror group Mujahideen-e-Gilgit-Baltistan denies role in Chilas bus attack

Chilas (Gilgit-Baltistan) [PoK], December 6 : In a video released by terrorist group Mujahideen-e-Gilgit-Baltistan, the outfit has appeared to deny any involvement in the bus attack that occurred in the Chilas area of the Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan.

"I condemn the agonising Chilas incident. Mujahideen-e-Gilgit-Baltistan denies its role in the act. The organisation views it as its duty to protect Muslims' lives, property, and honour. We want peace" said Habibur Rehman, Vice President of Mujahideen-e-Gilgit-Baltistan.

Two men along with sophisticated arms were also visible in the video which indicates the heavy presence of terrorists in Gilgit Baltistan.

Habibur Rehman is accused in the 2013 Nanga Parbat massacre in which 11 people were killed including 10 foreign foreign tourists.

In October last year, Habibur Rehman, and his accomplices had reportedly blocked the road in Thak village of Chilas in Diamer to press the authorities for the release of their jailed accomplices.

At least 10 people including two soldiers were killed and 21 passengers were wounded on December 2 when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from nearby hills was attacked by unknown terrorists, causing a vehicle to collide with a goods truck.

Massive protests erupted across Gilgit Baltistan after the incident. Women and children in Skardu, Chilas, and Gilgit blocked the roads and blamed the government and security agencies for their failure to act against terrorists.

Chilas is located in the mountainous area of Gilgit-Baltistan, close to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In recent years, there has been an increase in attacks in this area, some of which have been attributed to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

