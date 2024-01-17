PoK: University teachers protest against backlog in payments, demand long-due salary hike

Bagh [PoK], January 17 : University teachers took out a protest against the Pakistan administration in Bagh town in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region, demanding a long-due salary hike and alleging discrimination by the administration.

Protestors on campus grounds were seen carrying huge posters and placards during their demonstration.

They said that they haven't received a salary hike for quite some time and have not even been given old backlogs.

Speaking at the site, one of the protesting university teachers said, "In 2021, we got 25 per cent hike. But we received it only six months later and we still haven't received the previous backlog. In 2022, a 15 per cent hike was given but the previous backlog was again not given. Is it not inefficiency? You (Pakistan administration) are not doing your work, and when I am demanding my rights, how can it be termed misconduct?"

"Today, if it is being said that the reputation and atmosphere of the university are being hampered, the administration must take note of it and think about what impact it will have," another protestor said.

"As long as we don't stand up for our rights, no one is going to serve it to us on a platter," another protestor said.

