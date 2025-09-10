Poland Shuts Airports After Russian Drones Sighted in Airspace; Polish Armed Forces Neutralising Flying Objects

Poland closed airports, including its main airport in Warsaw, after reports of sightings of Russian fighter jets and drones on Tuesday night, September 9. Drones reported to be of Moscow's as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace, posing a threat to the city of Zamosc. Later statement deleted from its official Telegram channel, as per Reuters. At least one drone was believed to be heading toward the western Polish city of Rzeszow, according to CNN, citing a Ukrainian media report.

Also Read | Italian Navy's Caio Duilio conducts passage exercise with INS Surat in Indian Ocean.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the Polish armed forces’ operational command posted on X.

Authorities in Poland have suspended flights at Chopin Airport in Warsaw and three other airports. A closure notice posted on the US Federal Aviation Administration website stated that the closure was linked to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security."

This comes after Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones. Western border of the Ukraine, including Volyn and Lviv, were under air raid alerts for several hours, said the Ukrainian air force.

Flight Radar 24 said that reports of Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace are unconfirmed, as commercial traffic is being moved further to the west with Polish Air Force aircraft active in eastern Poland.

Poland government issued an statement confirming multiple drones, believed to be Russian, have violated its airspace. "Attention, during today's attack by the Russian Federation carrying out strikes on targets located in the territory of Ukraine, out airspaces was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects."

Polish official further stated that an operation has been carried out and underway for netralising flying objects. "On thee orders of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weapons have been deployed and services are actively working to located the downed objects."

The authorities argued citizens to stay inside their homes unless its essential as the military operation is ongoing. The most threatened area are the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie and Lubelskie voivodeships.

"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation and the forces and resources under its command remain fully prepared for immediate response."

"An operation to neutralize objects that have violated and crossed the Polish border is underway over Poland. The state authorities, i.e., the President and the Prime Minister of Poland, have been notified. All services are on alert," Polish defense official said.