Poland-Sweden to organize Intl Donors' Conference on May 5 to mobilize support for Ukraine

In an initiative by Poland and Sweden that aims to provide humanitarian support for Ukraine, an international donors' conference will be held in Warsaw, Poland on May 5.

"A Polish-Swedish initiative for Ukraine: Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki and Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson are organizing Donors' Conference in Warsaw," said a press release by the Republic of Poland.

"The conference will initiate a series of aid events for war-ravaged Ukraine in the upcoming months. The conference aims to raise funds for Ukraine's growing humanitarian needs. Poland and Sweden want to encourage their partners to jointly respond to the difficult humanitarian situation in Ukraine," it added.

According to the release, the event is being spearheaded by the Morawiecki and Andersson, in partnership with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

This initiative aims to provide humanitarian support for Ukraine. The meeting will be convened at the Heads of State and Government level, with the participation of global business and financial institutions' representatives.

The release stated, "As a result of Russian aggression, there are civilian casualties, organized forced deportations, and the financial situation of millions of people is constantly deteriorating. Today, real solidarity is needed to effectively support Ukrainian society."

According to the UN data, 13 million people living in Ukrainian territory are in need of vital humanitarian aid; including shelter, food and medical supplies, it read.

It also highlighted that it is essential to mobilize immediate international aid for Ukraine, which currently covers less than 15 pc of that which is needed.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics", three days earlier. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

