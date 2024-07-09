Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement

Warsaw, July 9 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a bilateral security agreement in Warsaw, a day before the start of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Washington on Tuesday.

The agreement spells out Poland's continued defence support for Ukraine, especially air defence, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Poland also pledged to support energy security for Ukraine, and participate in reconstruction.

The European Union (EU) and 19 countries have signed similar agreements with Ukraine, Tusk noted.

The document includes practical bilateral commitments, not just "empty promises," he added.

