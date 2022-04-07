Police complaint frivolous, will extend full cooperation: SpiceJet MD

New Delhi, April 7 SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh, who on Thursday secured interim protection from the Delhi High Court from arrest or any coercive action, termed the police complaint in the alleged fraud case "frivolous in nature".

According to a statement, the high court stayed the non-bailable warrant against Ajay Singh by a lower court, "issued because Singh was unable to appear for a hearing because of Covid isolation".

The SpiceJet MD "will continue to extend full cooperation in the matter to bring this mischievous complaint to a close. It is our belief that the matter is civil in nature and the complaint to the police is entirely frivolous", it added.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, pronouncing the order on Ajay Singh's anticipatory bail plea after reserving it on Wednesday, granted the interim protection.

Posting the matter for May 24, the court asked him to cooperate in the investigation.

Earlier, the trial court had denied bail as it will "affect the probe against him at this stage".

As per the complaint, there was a share-purchase agreement between businessman Sanjiv Nanda and Singh, and he paid Rs 10 lakh for 10 lakh shares of SpiceJet which, however, were not transferred by the latter. Later, Nanda approached the police and registered a complaint of cheating against Singh.

