Police conduct mass arrests in Bannu amid controversial crackdown

Bannu (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], July 25 : Over a dozen armed individuals were detained in a sweeping police operation targeting alleged "good Taliban" elements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district on Wednesday, sparking criticism and concern over selective law enforcement practices, Dawn reported.

The crackdown unfolded as the provincial apex committee prepared to convene on Thursday, ostensibly to address demands presented by a 40-member jirga. This development coincided with ongoing protests in Bannu, where demonstrators have been advocating for restored peace and decisive action against armed groups.

According to a police official, the operation was initiated following directives to sub-divisional officers and station house officers to clamp down on armed individuals within their jurisdictions.

"Law enforcement raided three locations in the southern district, rounding up 17 suspects," the official disclosed. Alongside the arrests, authorities seized firearms, and ammunition, and impounded several vehicles allegedly linked to the suspects, as reported by Dawn.

The detainees, along with confiscated items, were subsequently transported to local police stations for interrogation and further investigation into their alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities. " We are in the process of identifying the arrested men and determining their involvement in any terrorism-related or subversive activities," the official added, hinting at ongoing probes to uncover underlying motives.

The operation itself was characterised by a significant police presence, bolstered by armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and Elite Force commandos, signalling a robust enforcement approach aimed at rooting out suspected militant hideouts.

Amidst the crackdown, video footage circulated on social media depicted scenes of armed suspects being escorted into police custody, eliciting mixed reactions from local residents. While some voiced support for the crackdown, citing improved public trust in law enforcement, others expressed reservations regarding the selective targeting and methods employed.

The police action unfolded against the backdrop of demands articulated by the Bannu Aman Jirga, which recently presented a 16-point list of demands to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The jirga's demands included stringent measures against armed groups and a mandate for unhindered police operations against perceived terrorists.

Meanwhile, in Bannu city, a sit-in spearheaded by former tehsil nazims and local leaders entered its fifth day, drawing attention to grassroots calls for sustained peace efforts and comprehensive security reforms. The sit-in site also hosted a medical camp facilitated by the district health department, underscoring community resilience amidst escalating tensions.

Looking ahead, the provincial apex committee's scheduled meeting was poised to deliberate on the Bannu jirga's demands and broader security challenges facing the region, Dawn reported.

