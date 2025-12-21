Police destroy drug lab, arrest one in Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 21 Afghan counter-narcotics police have destroyed a drug processing laboratory and arrested one suspect in connection with the case in the eastern Laghman province, according to a statement released by the provincial police headquarters on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out an operation on Saturday in Mehtarlam district, where they uncovered a drug processing facility. A large quantity of materials and equipment used for heroin production was seized and destroyed at the site, the statement said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Afghan government has repeatedly pledged to combat poppy cultivation and illicit opium trade across the war-torn country as part of its broader counter-narcotics efforts.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said that Afghan police have arrested a suspected drug smuggler and confiscated illicit narcotics during an operation in the northern Takhar province.

According to the official, the suspect was detained while attempting to transport crystal methamphetamine and other chemicals used in heroin production to Taluqan, the provincial capital, where he allegedly planned to sell the materials.

The suspect has been placed in custody for further investigation, the spokesman added.

Afghanistan has intensified counter-narcotics measures in recent years, launching targeted operations against trafficking networks, clandestine laboratories, and illegal markets.

On November 9, provincial police spokesman Gul Mohammad Qudrat said that Afghan counter-narcotics forces had confiscated 170 kg of opium poppy and apprehended two suspected smugglers in the western Nimroz province.

The seizure took place during a targeted operation in the Zanjer Sharqi area along the Zaranj-Delaram highway, the official said.

On November 4, the provincial police office said that police in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province seized 225 kg of opium from a car.

The official said the contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the vehicle and was discovered during a routine search in Muqar district on November 3.

The driver of the car fled the scene, the official confirmed, adding that search operations are underway to locate and bring to justice the owner of the drugs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor