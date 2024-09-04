Police detain armed man after break-in at Croatia's largest hospital

Zagreb, Sep 4 Police have detained a man who broke into Croatia's largest hospital with a gun.

No deaths or injuries were reported in the incident, according to local media reports.

The suspect entered the psychiatric department of the University Hospital Center Zagreb on Tuesday morning and threatened the medical staff with a firearm. After a prolonged negotiation, he surrendered to the police and was taken into custody for further investigation.

The man was identified as a psychiatric patient of the hospital who was reportedly dissatisfied with his treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police detained a man who this morning threatened with a 'starting gun' in Zagreb's 'Rebro' Hospital, and the situation in the hospital is under surveillance, the Zagreb Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., the Zagreb police received a request from KBC Zagreb for intervention due to a threatening man.

The man threatened with a weapon, and in his hand he had a "starting gun" that is used at sports events, according to the Zagreb Police Department.

Everything took place in the so-called The green building where the department of psychiatry is.

The intervention police immediately came to the field and negotiated with the man. The space was emptied of people, and no one was in danger.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

The police said that the situation is now completely normalised.

KBC Rebro said that they will send a press statement later.

