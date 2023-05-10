Police dismantle drug lab in Sydney, charge 2 men

Sydney, May 10 Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Wednesday said it dismantled a drug lab in Sydney and charged two men in connection.

In a statement, The police said that strike force detectives had executed search warrants at a property on Horning Street, Kurnell since May 4, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the search, police located approximately 6 kg of MDMA, more than 100 kg of unrefined drug and precursor chemicals, and hundreds of items comprising a complex clandestine laboratory inside a shed at the rear of the property.

The police did not reveal the estimated street value of the seized narcotics.

Almost A$200,000 ($135,376) in cash were also seized at the scene, with all items to undergo further examination.

Two men, aged 56 and 29, were also arrested at the property and taken to a police station.

One of them was charged with manufacturing a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, while the other faced a charge related to taking part in drug production.

