Police dismantle kidnappers' gang in Afghanistan's Helmand

Kabul, July 11 Afghan police have dismantled a gang of kidnappers in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported Thursday.

The kidnappers were attempting to abduct a resident of Lashkar Gah city, the capital of the province, when police stormed a location and rescued the kidnapped person, the source said.

In addition, over the past 24 hours police apprehended 23 people allegedly involved in criminal activities in the provinces of Helmand, Kunar, Samangan, Balkh, and Panjshir, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement.

Most of the detainees were involved in murder and theft cases, said the statement, reported Xinhua news agency.

Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on criminal elements to ensure law and order in the war-ravaged Asian country.

