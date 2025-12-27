Police: Last night's Incidents in Givot Bar were 'Revenge Attacks'

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 (ANI/TPS): The police announced that two masked individuals had infiltrated the Givot Bar community in the Negev last night, smashing the windows of parked vehicles and setting many of them on fire.

Prior to this incident, officers from the Rahat station and members of the Sahar Brigade had raided criminal targets in the nearby village of Tarabin arresting five suspects.

According to the police, an officer was lightly injured during the operation. Following the raid on Tarabin and allegedly in response to it, two suspects, who are residents of the village carried out what authorities described as 'revenge attacks', causing damage 'to dozens of vehicles'.

In the wake these incidents, the police said, operational activity in the village continues, suspects are being arrested and forces are conducting raids on additional criminal targets. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor