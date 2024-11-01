Police prevent relics smuggling in Afghanistan

Kandahar (Afghanistan), Nov 1 Police have prevented attempts to smuggle a large quantity of relics, including ancient coins, in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, provincial director for information and culture Abdul Shakor Spand said on Friday.

An Afghan citizen was attempting to smuggle a huge quantity of relics, including 126 pieces of bronze, copper, and silver coins representing different civilizations of history, via Kandahar airport recently, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the official.

The official did not provide information on whether anyone was arrested.

However, the official added that no one has the right to possess or smuggle relics and historical objects from Afghanistan.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor