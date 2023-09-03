Police seize over 40 illicit weapons in Iranian city

Tehran, Sep 3 Iran's police have seized 43 illegal weapons in the northeastern city of Mashhad over the past three days, the media reported.

The weaponry was confiscated in an operation to ensure public and social security in the city, the semi-official Mehr news agency report quoted Mashhad's Police Commander Ahmad Negahban as saying on Saturday.

During the operation, 58 owners of illicit weapons were also arrested in police raids launched with judicial authorities, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

