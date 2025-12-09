Policeman injured after assailants target police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Dec 9 A policeman was injured after assailants targeted a police station in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported.

A police officer said that assailants targeted the Ahmadzai police station with sniper fire on Monday, the Dawn reported. "During an intense exchange of fire, additional SHO Hassan-al-Maab was injured."

He stated that the injured police official was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the police authorities sent additional forces to the site of the incident to arrest the assailants.

On December 3, three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were killed in a blast targeting a police vehicle in the Dera Ismail Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported, citing district police spokesperson Yaqoob Zulqarnain.

Zulqarnain stated that an improvised explosive device was used to carry out the blast in the Paniyala area, Dawn reported.

The police spokesperson stated that ASI Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq and the driver of the mobile van, Sakhi Jan, were killed in the attack, while another constable accompanying them remained unhurt.

On December 2, four people, including the senior government official and three others, were killed after a convoy of North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali Khan was targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported.

Shah Wali Khan was travelling with his security squad on the Bannu–Miranshah Road when attackers targeted his convoy near Masoomabad Mamandkhel. He died on the spot, while two security police personnel and a passerby were also killed in the attack.

Three people, including two members of Shah Wali Khan's security staff and the convoy's driver, were injured in the incident.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in militant activities in the past year, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in its latest security report has revealed that Pakistan has witnessed an over 46 per cent rise in overall violence in its security landscape for the third quarter of 2025.

As per the report, Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries -- among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws – resulting from 329 incidents of violence, including "terror" attacks and counter-terror operations.

Pakistan recorded 1,527 fatalities between January and September 2024 (Q1-Q3). The 2414 fatalities during the same period showcase a surge of 58 per cent in violence. However, the source of fatalities has shifted. As many as 505 deaths were reported due to security operations in 2024, while 1022 people died due to "terror" attacks.

