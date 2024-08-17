Policeman killed by gunmen in Iran

Tehran, Aug 17 A Police officer has been killed during a clash between police forces and gunmen in southeastern Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The clash occurred on Friday between the forces from a police station in Zahedan County and "armed thugs," IRNA quoted a statement by the provincial police as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

The gunmen, "who had received blows from the police forces during the clash, fled the scene, and a manhunt has been launched for them," said the report, adding that the victim was identified as Ali Raoufian.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor