Policemen injured in house explosion near Washington D.C.

Washington, Dec 5 Several police officers received minor injuries following an explosion at a residential building near Washington, D.C., local media reported.

The blast occurred at about 8.20 p.m., at a house in Arlington, a county in the US state of Virginia directly across the Potomac River from the US capital, where the police were conducting an investigation, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

"As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home," the Arlington County Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion," it added.

But it is not clear if the suspect was injured or apprehended.

A loud explosion was heard in the area and electricity was disrupted in the vicinity, according to the local media reports.

Some residents in the surrounding area said on social media they felt their homes shake.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor