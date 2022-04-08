Policy support: RBI MPC retains accommodative stance, repo rate

Mumbai, April 8 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key lending rate during the ...

Mumbai, April 8 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key lending rate during the first monetary policy review of FY23.

Besides, the growth-oriented accommodative stance was also retained.

Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank maintained the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks, at 4 per cent.

It was widely expected that MPC would hold rates and the accommodative stance.

