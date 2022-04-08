Policy support: RBI MPC retains accommodative stance, repo rate
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2022 10:30 AM2022-04-08T10:30:11+5:302022-04-08T10:40:08+5:30
Mumbai, April 8 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key lending rate during the ...
Mumbai, April 8 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key lending rate during the first monetary policy review of FY23.
Besides, the growth-oriented accommodative stance was also retained.
Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank maintained the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks, at 4 per cent.
It was widely expected that MPC would hold rates and the accommodative stance.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app