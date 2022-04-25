Polish Foreign Minister arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau arrived in New Delhi on Monday for his two-day India visit during which he would take part in bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar while also attending the Raisina Dialogue.

This is the first visit of a Polish Foreign Minister to India in nine years.

He will also be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A warm welcome to FM @RauZbigniew of Poland on his first visit to India. The visit will strengthen our bilateral relations. The Polish FM will also participate in discussions at #Raisina2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Poland's Foreign Ministry announced in an earlier statement said this visit comes during the chairmanship of Poland's Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with the main purpose to take part in the Raisina Dialogue international conference on April 25-26.

The minister will attend a panel on the state of play in the EU and will outline the OSCE's efforts to resolve conflicts.

"In this way, he will present Poland's position as the OSCE chair on major international issues, in particular the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and its international implications," the Poland Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Rau and a representative of the Indian government will also launch an online economic webinar. It will feature a session of B2B talks to promote Polish-Indian cooperation on environmental technologies.Furthermore, the chief of Polish diplomacy will deliver an address at the Indian Diplomatic Academy on Poland's current foreign policy priorities.

( With inputs from ANI )

