Polish President signs law to freeze electricity price until September 2025

Warsaw, Dec 11 Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law that will freeze electricity prices for households at 500 Polish zlotys (approximately $123.6) per megawatt-hour (MWh) until the end of September 2025, according to a statement from the president's office.

Under the new law, local government units and certain sensitive entities will also benefit from a capped electricity price of 693 Polish zlotys per MWh until the end of March 2025.

This measure is expected to cost an additional 150 million Polish zlotys, Xinhua news agency reported.

The law also requires electricity sellers to submit tariff adjustment applications to the president of the Energy Regulatory Office by April 30, 2025.

The government estimates that the total cost of protecting households' electricity prices until September 30, 2025, will amount to 3.732 billion Polish zlotys. (1 Polish zloty = 0.25 USD)

