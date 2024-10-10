Political future of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan "looks bleak": Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 : The political future of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan "looks bleak," according to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported.

In an interview with the media outlet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that if Imran Khan had made the correct political choices from April 2022, he would still be the prime minister today.

Khan was accused by the PPP chairman of still favouring interactions with the establishment over those with politicians. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated, "We do not have a problem with the timeline, and I think they (constitutional amendments) will be passed by October 25." in reference to the proposed constitutional amendments.

The PPP, he stated, wishes to collaborate with all political parties, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his party is in favour of equal rights for all provinces and judicial reforms. Maulana Fazlur Rehman consented to reforms and constitutional courts, reported ARY News.

The PPP and JUI-F rejected the government's attempts to modify Articles 8 and 51 of the constitution, he continued. A committee for political consensus was established, according to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, but the PTI boycotted it as well. According to the PPP chairman, proportional representation ought to be used for appointing judges.

Earlier addressing the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged lawyers to acknowledge constitutional courts as 'mandate' by the constitution, stating, "If you don't accept the constitutional courts, you should leave the practice."

"After the struggle of 30 years, we have decided to form a constitutional court," he said, adding his struggle for the constitutional amendment was not for the current chief justice, Qazi Faez Isa. "Your agenda could be a person-specific, not mine," he added.

The PPP leader highlighted that Article 63(A) was drafted by his party, and they understand its implications better than anyone.

He clarified that the purpose of the article was to curb horse-trading, not to enslave parliamentary members.

