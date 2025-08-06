Political parties in Bangladesh divided over Yunus' announcement of elections in Feb

Dhaka, Aug 6 Several key political parties in Bangladesh voiced differences over the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus's announcement of the date for the general elections, local media reported on Wednesday.

While the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has welcomed the decision to hold the elections before Ramadan, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has raised doubts over conducting a fair and acceptable election.

"Many had expressed hesitation about the election schedule. With this announcement by the Chief Advisor, that hesitation is no longer there... We hope that the next election will be fair, impartial, free, and the most praised in the world. To that end, BNP is calling on the entire nation and people to prepare," leading Bangladeshi newspaper Jugantor quoted BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed as saying.

Meanwhile, NCP expressed dissatisfaction with the chief advisor's announcement on the election and said that the decision should not have been taken before the implementation of the July Charter.

"The unilateral announcement of national elections without visible reforms and the implementation of the July Charter is contrary to the July aspirations," the party stated.

Additionally, NCP senior joint convener Samantha Sharmin said that given the current situation, it is difficult to imagine an election that would be fair and acceptable.

"Since the formation of the NCP, one party has been fixated on discussing election dates -- making vague statements that avoid addressing the core issues. But simply announcing a date has no bearing on whether the election will be fair. At present, the full implementation of the July Charter is needed before the national elections," said the NCP leader.

The remarks came after Yunus on Tuesday said he would write to the Election Commission to organise the general election in February 2026, before Ramadan.

Referring to the differences of opinion during the second round of dialogue in the National Consensus Commission of Bangladesh, the Chief Advisor said that there was an effort to build consensus on reform proposals.

"We hope that, based on this consensus, the political parties will soon sign the July Charter and also reach an agreement on its implementation," Yunus added.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

The parties that collaborated with Yunus to remove Hasina are now at loggerheads over reform proposals and the timing of the next polls.

