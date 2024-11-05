'Political space given to extremist forces': EAM Jaishankar on attacks on Hindu temples in Canada

Canberra [Australia], November 5 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar expressed concerns about the recent attacks on the Hindu temples in Canada, and said the incident shows how "political space" is being given to the "extremist forces" in the country.

Addressing a joint presser with FM Wong on Tuesday, Jaishankar said, "What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning".

"You should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our PM yesterday. That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it," he added.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, being asked about attacks on Hindu temples in Canberra, called the incidents "upsetting" for the Indian community and affirmed that everyone in the country is entitled to be safe and respected regardless of their faith and culture.

"All Australians, regardless of their faith, their culture...are entitled to be safe and they are entitled to be respected," Wong said. "And in relation to the vandalism that you describe, I know that our local members expressed a very strong view about that, particularly linked to Diwali, which is a very upsetting thing for members of faith. community and the Indian community more broadly."

She further said that though people have a right to protest peacefully, a line has to be drawn and those inciting violence and hatred should be dealt with by law.

"So I would again say people across Australia have a right to be safe and respected. People also have a right to peaceful protest. People have a right to express their views peacefully. We draw a line between that and violence, incitement or hatred. vandalism and they should be dealt with by the appropriate law enforcement authorities," the Australian FM stated.

Referring to the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada triggered over the killing of Khalistani terroritst Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Australian Foreign Minister said that Canberra respects Canada's judicial process.

"We've made clear our concerns about the allegations under investigation. We've said that we respect Canada's judicial process," Wong said. "We have a critical position in relation to matters such as the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and also, frankly, the sovereignty of countries."

EAM Jaishankar also remarked on the diplomatic row and reiterated that Canada has made allegations without providing specifics and these incidents show how political space has been given to the "extremist forces" in the country.

"Let me make three comments. One, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us the fact that they are putting our diplomats under surveillance is something which is unacceptable. Third, the incidents (attack on the Hindu Temple) and do look at the videos. I think they will tell you in a way in political space today which has been given to extremist forces there," the Foreign Minister said.

On Sunday, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed a "violent disruption" in Brampton, near Toronto. The rise in attacks against Hindu temples has raised deep concerns among the Hindu-Canadian community.

In response, over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada on Monday evening (local time) to protest against the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country, a day after the temple was attacked by Khalistani extremists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the "deliberate attack" and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X.

The strong statement by PM Modi came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario.

There has been a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance in Canada.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Australia from November 3 to November 7, 2024. Key highlights of his visit include the inauguration of India's 4th consulate in Australia, in Brisbane and co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

He will also be delivering an address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House. He is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

