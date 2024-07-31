Poll shows Kamala Harris even with Donald Trump in swing states

Washington DC [US], July 31 : US Vice President Kamala Harris, has erased former President Donald Trump's lead in seven key battleground states, roughly a week after becoming the likely Democratic nominee, The Hill reported.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll showed Harris and Trump in a tight race across all battleground states, with 48 per cent backing Harris and 47 per cent showing support for Trump.

The breakdown among individual states shows each candidate leading comfortably in one swing state, with the others closely contested.

It is a notable shift the same poll results conducted at the start of July that showed Trump leading Biden overall by 2 percentage points, and Trump leading in five of seven battleground states.

Tuesday's poll showed Harris opening up an 11-point lead on Trump in Michigan, a 2-point lead in Nevada, a 2-point lead in Arizona and a 2-point lead in Wisconsin.

Trump, meanwhile, led Harris by 4 points in Pennsylvania and 2 points in North Carolina. The candidates were tied in Georgia at 47 percent support, as reported by The Hill.

The poll surveyed 4,973 registered voters from July 24-28. It has a margin of error of 1 percentage point.

The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll is the latest sign that Harris's campaign has given significant momentum to the Democratic Party following President Biden's pulling out of the race.

Harris rapidly consolidated support among Democrats in the hours after Biden stepped aside, and she raised more than USD 200 million in her first week as a presidential candidate.

Other polls released since Harris became the likely Democratic nominee have similarly shown a close race between her and Trump. But Harris herself has said her campaign is the underdog in a matchup with the former president, The Hill reported.

"Let us be clear-eyed: We have a fight ahead of us. We got a fight ahead of us. And we are the underdogs in this race," Harris told donors in Massachusetts on Saturday. "But this is a people-powered campaign, and we have momentum."

