Poor road condition sparks concerns among pilgrims in PoGB

Skardu [PoGB], July 26 : Hundreds of pilgrims have raised concerns about the poor condition of roads that lead to a pilgrimage site situated near the mountain peaks of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB).

Reportedly, these pilgrims had to spend several extra hours climbing the peak to complete their journey, as they had travelled from Skardu to offer their prayers at the resting place of Ayatullah Sheikh Ali, Skardu TV reported.

These pilgrims were travelling to the spot during the last days of the recently passed Muharram. While explaining the hardships they had to face, a traveller in the report mentioned that he had to face severe heat along with poorly built roads to offer his prayers.

He said, "One, the site is so high on these mountains, it is a treacherous path, we had to travel so much carrying our baggage and kids, even the street signs are not in the right direction or place. Some of us got lost and confused in these mountains".

Another traveller mentioned, "Several of us had started our journey from Skardu late at night. we had reached the base of the mountain by ourselves but later on we were warned by the locals about the road. They told us that the local administration had given the contracts years back but since then no development can be seen."

Another traveller added, "We are young so it is comparatively easier for us, but there are old people along with us, there are kids and there are women who face a lot of problems. Numerous people just like us come to this place to offer their prayers and must have faced similar hardships that we are facing right now. And this is not acceptable."

"We have travelled a lot and have been climbing these mountains for at least eight hours and now there is no place built by the administration for sitting or resting all of us are forced to sit and lie down on hard and pointy rocks. And this is other than the road issue, we had years ago filed a complaint with the local administration for road construction but there is no action on it till now," another traveller added.

Since its forceful occupation by Pakistan in 1947, Gilgit-Baltistan has faced significant challenges regarding development and infrastructure. This has resulted in underdeveloped road infrastructure, which has impacted the region's economic growth and connectivity.

