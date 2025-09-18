Pope blesses PM Modi, wishes him good health on his birthday

Vatican City [Vatican] September 18 : A delegation of the Indian Minorities Foundation, including Members of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu and Harsh Shringla, along with Professor Himani Sood, met Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City on Wednesday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

According to the Indian Embassy in Austria, the Pope conveyed his blessings to PM Modi and wished him good health. The meeting came as world leaders across the globe extended greetings to the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday.

"A delegation of the Indian Minorities Foundation, including two Members of Parliament, Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu and Shri Harsh Shringla, as well as Professor Himani Sood, met His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City on the occasion of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's birthday yesterday. HH The Pope blessed PM Modi and wished him good health," the Embassy wrote on X.

PM Modi received a wave of wishes from other world leaders on his 75th birthday.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen also wished PM Modi, and the latter thanked her.

In a post on X, the 75-year-old PM said, "Always a pleasure to speak to President Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your warm birthday greetings. Delighted to know about the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' adopted today. India is ready to take the India-EU relationship to the next level. It is our shared commitment, shared goal, and shared responsibility. We remain committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

PM also thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her birthday wishes. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the India-Italy friendship and looked forward to further strengthening it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor