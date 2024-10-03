Pope Francis calls for fasting and prayer on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel last year

Vatican City, October 3 : Pope Francis called on everyone in the world to pray and fast on October 7, the day when Hamas launched attacks against Israel last year.

In a post on X, Pope Francis said, "On October 7, I ask everyone to take part in a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the world. Pray together."

On October 7, I ask everyone to take part in a day of #Prayer and fasting for #Peace in the world. #PrayTogether— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 2, 2024

Israel Defence Forces on October 1 night released footage of hundreds of Iranian missiles as they rained over the Old City in Jerusalem in a major escalation of the raging conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone."

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone. pic.twitter.com/rIqUZWN3zy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin issued a statement condemning Iran's act of aggression against Israel.

US President Joe Biden said that he discussed Iran's attack on Israel with the G7 leaders. Biden reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security.

In a post on X, Biden said, "This morning, I joined a call with G7 leaders to discuss Iran's unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate a response to this attack, including new sanctions. I reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

This morning, I joined a call with G7 leaders to discuss Iran's unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate a response to this attack, including new sanctions. I reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel's security. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 2, 2024

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, while speaking to ANI, said that India should closely monitor the situation in Israel, as it has its own interests there.

Carmon appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swift response, noting that he reaffirmed India's commitment to peace.

"I don't know what will happen next. India is a strategic partner of Israel, and Israel is a strategic partner of India. We share very good bilateral relations. For me, it's crucial to observe the India-Israel relationship. We deeply appreciate Prime Minister Modi's statement on October 7, 2023. He quickly made a clear and strong declaration. Mediation or involvement between the various regional players is complex and can sometimes result in losses rather than gains. So, I'm not in a position to suggest what India should do. However, I believe India must follow the situation closely as it affects its own interests," he said.

The turmoil in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against the attack.

US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said "Tehran would pay for it."

"Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, described Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."

"There will be consequences. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor