Pope Leo XIV calls for unified, missionary Church that "opens its arms to world" at inaugural mass

Vatican City, May 18 : Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, celebrated his inaugural Mass in St. Peter's Square and emphasised the importance of building a Church founded on God's love, highlighting its role as a sign of unity and a beacon of harmony for humanity, CNN reported.

He further condemned the exploitation of the poor and called for unity in the church.

"With the light and the strength of the Holy Spirit, let us build a Church founded on God's love, a sign of unity, a missionary Church that opens its arms to the world, proclaims the word, allows itself to be made "restless" by history, and becomes a leaven of harmony for humanity," Pope wrote on X.

The ceremony drew thousands of believers, world leaders, and royalty.

As Pope Leo XIV arrived at the Vatican on the popemobile, he was greeted with cheers and applause from the massive crowd. Approximately 100,000 people attended the Mass, witnessing the 267th pontiff's warm interactions.

During his tour on the popemobile, Pope Leo was seen stopping briefly and kissing a child, as per CNN.

The crowd's enthusiasm was palpable, with repeated chants of "Viva il Papa" filling the air.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders were seen shaking hands before the service. Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to meet with President Zelensky later on Sunday.

According to CNN, also present was the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, the leader of the country where Pope Leo served as both a missionary and a bishop for several decades.

Countries from across the globe were represented, with the Vatican hosting delegates from more than 150 nations.

In his first homily as Pope, Leo XIV emphasised the need for unity within the Catholic Church, cautioning against internal divisions and power struggles. He also condemned economic systems that exploit the planet and marginalise the poor.

Leo said there was no room in the Catholic Church for "religious propaganda" or power plays, and instead called for unity, a possible reference to divisions among reformists and conservatives that grew more stark under predecessor Francis.

Leo also condemned an economic system that exploits "the Earth's resources and marginalises the poorest."

The pontiff echoed the humility of Francis, saying he was not chosen for the role of head of the Catholic Church for merits of his own and instead takes it on as a "brother, who desires to be the servant of your faith and your joy."

At the end of the Mass, Leo called for a "just and lasting peace' in Ukraine and offered prayers for Gaza, where "children, families, the elderly, survivors are reduced to hunger."

