Pope mentions Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar in Easter Sunday plea

Pope Francis has made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace around the world pointing to a "senseless" war in Ukraine, reconciliation for Myanmar, where violence still persists and for Afghanistan which is gripped by a humanitarian crisis, including food shortages after Taliban takeover.

During his solemn speech on the problem of international conflicts, he called peace efforts "everyone's primary responsibility."

He prayed that God grant "reconciliation for Myanmar, where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists," and for Afghanistan, which is gripped by a humanitarian crisis, including food shortages, The Hill reported.

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," Francis said, speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter's Square, as per The Hill.

Is further reported that applause erupted from many of the crowd, estimated by the Vatican to number 100,000 in the square and on a nearby avenue, when he mentioned Ukraine.

"Please, please, let us not get used to war," Francis pleaded, after denouncing "the flexing of muscles while people are suffering.

"May the conflict in Europe also make us more concerned about other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world, situations that we cannot overlook and do not want to forget," Francis said.

Two days after Palestinians and Israeli police clashed in Jerusalem, Francis prayed that "Israelis, Palestinians and all the inhabitants of the Holy City, together with pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, of living in brotherhood and of accessing Holy Places" in reciprocal respect.

He also called for peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Libya.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor