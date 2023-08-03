Port calls of INS Sahyadri, Kolkata to Port Moresby aimed to strengthen India-PNG ties

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], August 3 : Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kolkata, mission deployed in the Eastern IOR, arrived at Port Moresby on Wednesday to enhance maritime partnership and cooperation with Papua New Guinea.

During the port call, the crew from the two ships will engage with personnel from PNG Defence Forces in a wide range of activities including professional interactions, cultural exchanges, Yoga sessions and ships visits.

The port call is aimed at strengthening ties between India and Papua New Guinea in the maritime domain.

Earlier in the day, Indian Naval teams performed Yoga at the Port Moresby harbour in Papua New Guinea, along with the local residents, the Indian High Commission, Port Moresby said on Thursday.

The Indian sailors were led by Captain Rajan Kapoor, Indian Naval Ships (INS) Sahyadri and they were joined by Papua New Guineans from Active City Development Program, NCD.

“Today Yoga performed in Port Moresby by Indian Sailors, led by Capt Rajan Kapoor, INS Sahyadri, joined by Papua New Guineans from Active City Development Program, NCD. Yoga for humanity! Vasudheiva Kutumbakam. Pl enjoy the clip!” the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

“Yoga at Port Moresby harbour by Indian Naval Teams! Welcome PNGians who participated,” it added in a subsequent tweet.INS Sahyadri (Frigate class) and INS Kolkata (Destroyer class) are on a goodwill visit to Papua New Guinea and will be docked at Port Moresby from August 2-4, the High Commission of India in Port Moresby said in a statement.

The INS Sahyadri commanded by Captain Anil Jaggi with more than 200 crew members on board, paid a goodwill visit to Port Moresby from 12-15 June 2017, according to the statement released on Indian High Commission in Port Moresby's website.

India and Papua New Guinea enjoy warm and friendly relations. The two nations have formalized diplomatic ties since 19 May 1976. India opened its High Commission in Port Moresby in April 1996.

In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Sunday. During his visit, PM Modi chaired the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit).

During his visit, PM Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape held a bilateral in Port Moresby and discussed cooperation in commerce, technology, and healthcare as well as in addressing climate change. He also held talks with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae.

INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-17 class multirole stealth frigates and is commanded by Capt Rajan Kapoor.

INS Kolkata is the first ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-15A class destroyers and is commanded by Capt Sharad Sinsunwal.

Both the ships have been built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai and are armed with an array of modern weapons and sensors which can address threats in all three dimensions.

