Portugal sees over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths

Portugal registered on Wednesday 56 more deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 20,024, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The daily epidemiological bulletin shows that there were 54,693 more new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 2,745,383.

According to the Portuguese health authorities, there are 2,442 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 149 of them in intensive care units.

Moreover, 33,989 COVID-19 patients were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The DGS also reported that 5,061,810 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and 8,798,287 people have completed primary vaccination, including 301,079 children aged five to 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

