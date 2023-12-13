Post breakup with Asim, Himanshi Khurana enroute on 'Chaar Dham Yatra'

Mumbai, Dec 13 Known for her major works in Punjabi industry, actress and singer Himanshi Khurana has shared a glimpse of her recent visit to the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha, and said she is on a 'chaar dham yatra'.

The actress, who was in a relationship with her 'Bigg Boss' co-contestant Asim Riaz, has recently announced her breakup over religious reasons. Now, post breakup, Himanshi is on a spiritual visit with her mother.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of herself from the Jagannath Temple.

Himanshi is wearing a brown long kurta with long sleeves and a grey dupatta. With her hair left open, she accessoried the look with a silver neck piece.

In the stories section, the 32-year-old actress shared a breathtaking glimpse of snow clad mountains and roads.

The actress captioned the post as: "Jaganath puri with maa Chaar dham yatra......"

Himanshi has done movies like 'Sadda Haq', 'Afsar', 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal'. She had also participated in the 13th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in a music video 'Gawara Nahi' sung by Ankit Tiwari.

