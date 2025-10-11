Post-traumatic stress disorder still claiming the lives of October 7 survivors

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/TPS): Following the news that Roy Shalev, one of the Nova community's key members, who was also a co-organiser of the Nova festival, had taken his own life, the issue of survivors' suffering from October 7 has resurfaced once again.

The Nova Festival ended in tragedy on October 7, 2023, when 378 people were massacred by Hamas terrorists.

"Roy was one of the pillars of the community, and his death is devastating news for us," the community announced. "We share the grief of his family, friends, as well as the community at this profound loss," the statement added.

The Nova Community stressed that "unfortunately, many victims of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have continued to experience a terrible trauma since October 7. We ask everyone to remain vigilant and to be as sensitive as possible to the mental state of victims in general and survivors or families who have lost loved ones in particular. If you see someone who needs psychological help, please report it immediately to the police, us at the Nova Community, or to the mental health services, the community stressed.

PTSD has cost the lives of 41 people, plunging their families into mourning. Several of the victims were soldiers who were among the first to enter the sites of the massacres at Nova and the nearby kibbutzim and to witness the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists.

Mental health experts have long described the situation as a national emergency and have warned that many more people are still in danger. (ANI/TPS)

