Postal voting begins for Sri Lanka's parliamentary election

Colombo, Oct 30 Postal voting for Sri Lanka's upcoming parliamentary election on November 14 began on Wednesday across polling centres nationwide.

The Election Commission announced that postal voting would be held at designated government institutions, including police stations, district secretariats and district election offices, Xinhua reported.

The Election Commission added that postal voting would continue on November 1 and November 4.

Sri Lanka only allows postal voting for government employees. According to Election Commission Chairman Ratnayake, the Commission received 759,210 applications for postal voting, with 20,551 applications rejected.

