Power supply disrupted to around 30,000 houses in Latvia due to storm

Riga, July 29 (IANS ) Power supply to around 30,000 houses in Latvia was disrupted on Monday morning due to a storm, local news agency LETA reported.

The disruptions were mainly reported in the central part of the country, including the capital Riga, due to power grid damage caused by trees and branches falling onto overhead lines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Riga City Council has called for the residents not to leave their homes on Monday.

Due to the extremely heavy rain and wind expected in Latvia, the Latvian Center for the Environment, Geology and Meteorology issued two red warnings, the highest warning degree, for the central part of the country on Sunday and Monday.

