Powerhouse producer Jackky Bhagnani took Pooja Entertainment to unprecedented heights

Mumbai, Jan 12 Jackky Bhagnani emerged as a powerhouse producer in 2023 leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His prowess was evident through a series of noteworthy achievements that showcased his active work towards radically making shifts in the industry, paving way for it to be more than just about movies.

Jackky curated the spectacular one-of-its-kind ‘Entertainers No. 1 in Qatar’ event in Doha, featuring a star-studded lineup including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, and comedian Bharti Singh.

This grand spectacle not only demonstrated Bhagnani's ability to assemble Bollywood's brightest stars but also highlighted his commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment on a global stage.

On a more personal note, he participated in a vibrant Dahi Handi event with his fiancee and actress Rakul Preet Singh, at the invitation of the Chief Minister of Maharshtra.

In a delightful synergy of culture and celebration, Bhagnani's ability to seamlessly blend personal and professional aspects of his life made an impression. Bhagnani's achievements extended beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, earning him recognition at the Lokmat Awards where he was honoured with the title of ‘Most Stylish Producer.’ This accolade highlighted his distinctive sense of style within the industry.

On the work front, his foray into socially relevant storytelling was exemplified by 'Mission Raniganj'. The movie, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, depicted the tragic Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, 'Mission Raniganj' narrated the heroic efforts of Jaswant Singh Gill, an intrepid mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, in rescuing 65 trapped miners during the incident.

This venture showcased Bhagnani's commitment to telling stories that not only entertain but also resonate with social relevance. Pooja Entertainment also backed the post apocalyptic dystopian action film Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon

As the curtain fell on 2023, Jackky Bhagnani was all set to kick-off the new year in style. On the first day of the new year, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff delighted their fans by announcing Pooja Entertainment’s next. Through an Instagram post, Akshay Kumar unveiled the release date for their much anticipated film, 'Bade Mian Chhote Mian.'

The shared poster captures an exhilarating jet skiing moment featuring Akshay and Tiger, marking their first collaboration on the silver screen. Scheduled for an Eid 2024 release, Pooja Entertainment brings this dynamic duo to the big screen for the first time.

As the industry eagerly anticipates the coming year, it seems 2024 will be the year the world takes notice of Jackky's continued ascent in the changing phase of the industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor