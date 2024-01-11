Prabhas: I always share my plans and what's on my mind with Rajamouli

Mumbai, Jan 11 Actor Prabhas, who has been getting a lot of good response to his recently released theatrical extravaganza ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, has shared that he always shares his plans with the ‘Baahubali’ director S. S. Rajamouli.

The two forged a bond during the making of the film ‘Chatrapathi’, which was released in 2005. Since then, the actor and the director have been inseparable having doled out one of the biggest pan-India hits, the ‘Baahubali’ franchise.

Talking about the same, Prabhas said: “So, it's been 18 years since the film ‘Chatrapathi’ and we have developed a friendship. He has taught me a lot. When Prashanth or anyone else comes around, we engage in general discussions. Rajamouli doesn't dictate terms like, ‘You should do it like this’, or ‘You should do that’. We converse as friends, much like one would with friends. I informed Rajamouli about my desire to work with Prashanth and our discussions.”

The actor further mentioned: “I always share my plans and what's on my mind, and we have a casual chat where he also updates me about his projects. Our interactions are akin to friendly discussions. Rajamouli is also enthusiastic about my collaboration with Prashanth Neel. That's the nature of our friendship—a blend of personal life discussions and film-related talks. Both my friends and family are thrilled about me working with Prashanth and are even more eager for ‘Salaar Part 2’ to be released.”

The actor also said that for him a good story matters the most, and that he would like to work again with all the directors whom he has worked with so far.

“I have had the opportunity to work with great directors, and I wish to work with them again in the future. As for exploring genres, I am open to all if the script interests me. Generally, I don't pre-determine the kind of film I should do”, he added.

