Prague Declaration condemns China's interference in Dalai Lama succession

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] November 28 : The Prague Declaration on Freedom of Religion or Belief 2025 has firmly asserted the Tibetan Buddhist community's right to choose the successor of the 14th Dalai Lama without any political interference, a move widely seen as a rebuke to China's growing attempts to control the Tibetan spiritual lineage, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the declaration, issued during the fifth anniversary conference of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA) at Prague Castle, reaffirmed that the freedom of religion or belief also encompasses the right of Tibetan Buddhists to determine their spiritual leaders independently.

It further noted that this right must be upheld as the Dalai Lama, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, turned 90 this year, a milestone observed globally under the Year of Compassion initiative.

Addressing the conference session titled "Tribute to the Dalai Lama as Religious Leader of Tibetan Buddhism", CTA President Penpa Tsering warned that China's interference in the reincarnation process aims to manipulate the future of Tibetan Buddhism.

"The Chinese government seeks to appoint a puppet Dalai Lama to control the Tibetan people," he stated.

Tsering also recalled the 2002 Tibet Policy Act passed by the US, which encourages China to resume dialogue with the Dalai Lama for genuine autonomy in Tibet.

He mentioned that on July 6, seven democratic nations jointly reaffirmed their support for the Tibetan people's right to select their next spiritual leader.

He urged IRFBA to release a communique that would echo these principles and reinforce global consensus against China's interference, as highlighted by Phayul.

The high-profile gathering included Czech President Petr Pavel, UN Special Rapporteur Nazila Ghanea, and human rights advocate Mubarak Bala.

Welcoming the declaration, CTA Representative Thinlay Chukki said it was "a vital reaffirmation of our spiritual traditions and a clear rejection of state meddling."

She added that the declaration stands as a powerful message of solidarity with Tibetans and a reminder that China's political control cannot erase centuries-old religious heritage, as reported by Phayul.

