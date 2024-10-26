Pramod Sawant welcomes German Chancellor in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 26 : The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Dabolim who is on three-day visit to India.

Sawant said that Scholz will be visiting two German ships, Frigate, Baden-Wurttemberg, and a supply ship, Frankfurt am Main, which are making portcalls in Goa, as part of ongoing interactions and exchanges between the armed forces of India and Germany.

Pramod Sawant along with MoS for Ports, Shripad Naik; MoS for Defence, Sanjay Seth; Minister for Protocol, Mauvin Godinho and Secretary Protocol, Sanjit Rodrigues received Scholz on his arrival at INS Hansa, Dabolim.

Sawant presented Scholz a Kunbi shawl and traditional lamp. The Chancellor was welcomed with a traditional Indian Tika and a befitting traditional Goan folk fusion was also presented to the Chancellor on his arrival.

German Navy frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and the combat support ship Frankfurt am Main, made a scheduled port call as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment at Goa's Mormugao Port on Saturday.

German Navy Captain Helge Risch said, "It is a great pleasure and honour for us to welcome here...It is a good opportunity to meet and greet. We have reached the end of our Indo-Pacific deployment...We are happy to be here in India because it is the biggest democracy in the world and one of our partners in the region. For the upcoming future even more important."

Earlier in the day, in his last leg of his three-day India visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday visited BITS Pilani in Goa, where he interacted with the students.

He also walked through the student-led innovations being put on display specially for his visit. The German Chancellor discussed with the students about the innovative solutions that they came came up with.

Later during his interaction with the students in a formal setup, he took questions from the student fraternity in diverse topics.

He told the students that India is growing in fast renewable energy production and there are opportunities where both the countries can work together.

"I see that India is now growing fast when it comes to renewables. If you look at the energy production, just a small part, but it is growing. This is, I think, a good message, and we will be as helpful as we can to grow together," said the Chancellor, responding particularly to a student when he was asked green energy adoption.

