Pranjali Singh Parihar on 'Dalchini': 'I react to situations the way Kala would at times'

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actress Pranjali Singh Parihar, who plays the role of Kala in the show 'Dalchini', says that she loves the feedback she has been receiving for the role. She added that she also associates a lot with her character.

“I’m overwhelmed from the response, each and every character is well explained and beautifully portrayed by our actors. There are times when I respond to people or situations the same way my character would do and then I have to remind myself that Pranjali and Kala are different!” she said.

She added, “The content is improving and people are trying to bring something new to the table every time! My character is evolving and is getting stronger.”

Talking about working with producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, “It feels like working with a family! They have created a homelike environment and the efficiency of the team is commendable.”

Asked about shooting for the show, she said: “I learn a number of things on a daily basis. I get to perform different rasaa (Navrasas) in my character. I’m very grateful and thankful to the team for choosing me for playing Kala. It is a layered character and I get to perform and learn both at the same time.”

What does it take to give a good performance, she said: “I think being in sync with the team, story and director is very important. I loved working with Ameet sir, Satish sir and Sanjay sir (our directors). They get the best out of me. My co-actors inspire me the most, I try to stay on set as much as I can because seeing them perform helps me learn a lot of things.”

