Prasanth Varma: There is no mention of religion in ‘HanuMan’

Mumbai, Jan 11 Director Prasanth Varma, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming superhero film ‘HanuMan’, has revealed that there is no mention of religion in his movie, and that it is culturally rooted.

From its inception, the director envisioned a superhero film rooted in Indian culture rather than following the Marvel or DC template.

The director attributed the fervour to the revered Lord Hanuman, as he said: "The buzz around the film is 99 per cent Hanuman ji and one per cent my content." Having recently visited a Hanuman ji temple in Delhi, Varma shares the overwhelming experience, emphasising the cultural depth that sets ‘HanuMan’ apart.

He further mentioned: “I didn’t want it to be a Marvel or DC-like superhero film but something indigenous and culturally rooted. The first thought that came to mind was Hanuman ji, and I wrote the story.”

The film is set in modern times with ancient elements, and stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.

Prasanth believes the cultural richness and universal appeal make ‘HanuMan’ a movie for all ages and backgrounds.

He further mentioned: "There is no mention of religion in this movie. 'HanuMan' is going to appeal to all ages, and there is not a single element that’ll make you uncomfortable in this film. You can go with your entire family, have fun, and get blessed."

"If this film works, I want to introduce new directors for the subsequent superhero projects. There is a lot of scope to tell other stories from our history and culture. That’s why I want this film to work,” he added.

‘HanuMan’ releases in cinemas on January 12.

