Praying defeat for PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends 'good wishes' to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

Islamabad, May 28 Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday wished "good luck" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "extreme ideology" is defeated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"In Pakistan, everyone wants to see Narendra Modi lose the elections... It is important that he faces defeat," Chaudhry, who was a Federal Minister in the erstwhile Pakistan government led by Imran Khan, told IANS.

"An Indian voter's benefit lies in having good relations with Pakistan and that India moves ahead as a progressive nation. This is why Narendra Modi and his extremist ideology need to be defeated. Whoever defeats him -- be it Rahul ji, Kejriwal ji, or Mamata Banerjee -- our good wishes should be with them," he added.

Chaudhry was responding to the comments made by PM Modi during an exclusive interview with IANS on Monday where he mentioned that consistent messages of support from Pakistan for some Indian political leaders merit an investigation.

Expressing shock and surprise over Pakistani voices of endorsement and praise for a select few Indian counterparts in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi asserted that Indian voters are mature enough to see through their gimmicks.

"I don't understand why some select group of people, apparently those who harbour animosity against us, get endorsements from Pakistan, why voices of support emanate from there for certain individuals," he said in the exclusive chat with IANS.

The PM added: "This is a grave matter and calls for an investigation. I think I shouldn't comment on such issues, given the position I hold, but I do understand the concern."

Chaudhry, who's no stranger to controversies, has been expressing his point of view on the ongoing Indian elections.

On May 1, the former minister wrote on X, "Rahul on fire" while tagging his video, where the latter was seen criticising the BJP, targeting the Prime Minister in particular.

The Pakistani politician also reacted after Delhi CM Kejriwal was granted bail, even though it drew sharp condemnation from the AAP chief himself.

However, political leaders commenting on Indian elections is not a common sight in Pakistan.

In fact, many Pakistani politicians have refrained from reacting to the developments taking place during the ongoing elections in the neighbouring country.

Fawad Chaudhry has been by far the most vocal of the political lot so far.

Many believe Chaudhry's frequent statements are a result of him not being associated with any political party in the country right now, or holding any position in the government, thus giving him the leverage to express himself in his individual capacity.

