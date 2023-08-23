Praying for success of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: Singapore High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Wednesday said that he is praying for the success of the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface of India's third lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3.

"I am joining the billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission. - HC Wong," Wong said on an X (formerly known as Twitter).

Wishes have been pouring in from across the world ahead of the today's attempted moon landing.

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO has said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also released a series of up-close images of the moon. These images assist the lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

In Pune, Maharashtra, 'Maha-aarti' and 'Hawan puja' are underway at the famous Siddhivinayak temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to the United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success.

Religious ceremonies spanning various faiths are being conducted across India to seek blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3's groundbreaking mission.

A Ganga Aarti was dedicated to India’s lunar mission. Ganga Aarti was performed with a tricolour in hand at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh. Before the Aarti, devotees performed Havan Pujan for the success of Chandrayaan 3 at the Ghat.

Groups of people in Bhubaneswar, Varanasi and Prayagraj performed 'havan' and offer prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Devotees gathered at the Hanuman temple in Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh, and performed Aarti for Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon. A large number of devotees participated in the Aarti and sincerely prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, enthusiastic devotees chanted mantras and carried posters of Chandrayaan while praying for the success of the mission.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) - lander Vikram and rover Pragyan - is scheduled to make a touchdown near the lunar south pole.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor