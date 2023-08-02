Prem's casting gave the genre and show its due respect, says 'Commando' director Vipul Shah

Mumbai, August 2 Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is now bringing his new take on the spy-thriller genre with his OTT series 'Commando', after his success with the 'Commando' movie franchise starring Vidyut Jammwal, has said that the lead actor Prem will bring the genre its due respect.

The filmmaker-producer changed the dynamics of the action genre by introducing a new and rawer format in the action genre with more authentic stunts and realistic choreography. After action-martial artiste Vidtyut Jammwal displayed both his acting skills and amazing martial artistes, Prem was eventually picked out of a group of 11,000 applicants.

Talking about the casting of Prem, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said: "Content has been the first priority for me always, and then I search for a face to showcase it the way we have planned the project. Since we began planning the show, I have been certain that we will provide a stage for emerging and fresh talent to demonstrate their abilities."

"We chose Prem to be the show's face. Prem is a young actor with impressive acting abilities and exceptional martial arts and action talents. I was confident that by making Prem the show's face, I was giving the genre and the show its due respect."

The casting of the highly ambitious new web series was jointly looked after by Sunshine Pictures, helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and by renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Before launching the series, the duo spent a significant amount of time casting the show to ensure that whoever is going to be the show's face fits the bill perfectly.

Much like 'Pathaan', the series will be an action-spy-thriller which will focus on biological and chemical warfare with the Pakistani Army and its intelligence wing the ISI developing a new bio-weapon to unleash on India.

Developing the weapon in a secret laboratory somewhere in Rawalpindi, the lab gets destroyed by an Indian agent from R&AW agent Kshitij who gets captured by the enemy. Now it is up to Prem's special ops commando to rescue him as he braves many dangers, entering deep inside the heart of Pakistan to rescue him from their most heavily guarded military prison.

Alongside Prem, the series will also star Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, as well as directed and created by him and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, ‘Commando’ is set to premiere on August 11, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

